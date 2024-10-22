Forecasting The Future: 12 Analyst Projections For Paylocity Holding

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $190.75, with a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $156.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $185.92, the current average has increased by 2.6%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Paylocity Holding by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Buy $200.00 $145.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Neutral $175.00 $155.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $174.00 $156.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $182.00 $171.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $156.00 $160.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Matt VanVliet BTIG Lowers Buy $185.00 $200.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $172.00 $194.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $195.00 $200.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Paylocity Holding. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Paylocity Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Paylocity Holding's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Paylocity Holding's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Paylocity Holding

Paylocity is a provider of payroll and human capital management, or HCM, solutions servicing small- to midsize clients in the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and targets businesses with 10 to 5,000 employees and services about 39,000 clients as of fiscal 2024. Alongside core payroll services, Paylocity offers HCM solutions such as time and attendance and recruiting software, as well workplace collaboration and communication tools.

Paylocity Holding's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Paylocity Holding's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.83%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Paylocity Holding's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.66%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Paylocity Holding's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.58%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paylocity Holding's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.06%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Paylocity Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

