Forecasting The Future: 12 Analyst Projections For Monday.Com

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 5 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $341.25, a high estimate of $450.00, and a low estimate of $290.00. A 6.4% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $364.58.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Monday.Com among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $325.00 $305.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $350.00 $400.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $330.00 $315.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Neutral $310.00 $350.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $305.00 $385.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $310.00 $380.00 Lucky Schreiner DA Davidson Lowers Buy $290.00 $350.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $360.00 $400.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $315.00 $400.00 Lucky Schreiner DA Davidson Maintains Buy $350.00 $350.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $450.00 $340.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Monday.Com. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Monday.Com compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Monday.Com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Monday.Com's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Monday.Com's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Monday.Com

Monday.com is a provider of work management software delivered via a cloud-based software-as-a-service, or SaaS model. The firm's solutions offer flexible and highly customizable tools to digitize business processes across countless use cases. Monday's offering supports workflow management across departments, real-time visibility and accountability, and automation capabilities. Monday also offers prepackaged CRM and DevOps management solutions, in addition to standalone survey and digital whiteboard tools. As of 2023, Monday served over 225,000 customers in more than 200 countries.

Financial Insights: Monday.Com

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Monday.Com's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 32.29% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.3%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, Monday.Com adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

