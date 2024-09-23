Forecasting The Future: 12 Analyst Projections For Lucid Gr

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 4 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Lucid Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $3.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $4.00 and a low estimate of $3.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.54% increase from the previous average price target of $3.73.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Lucid Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $4.00 $4.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $3.00 $3.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $4.00 $4.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $4.00 $4.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $4.00 $4.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $3.00 $3.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $4.00 - Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $4.00 $4.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $4.00 $4.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $4.00 $4.00 Ben Kallo Baird Maintains Neutral $3.00 $3.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $4.00 $4.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lucid Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Lucid Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lucid Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Lucid Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lucid Gr analyst ratings.

Discovering Lucid Gr: A Closer Look

Lucid Group Inc is a technology and automotive company. It develops the next generation of electric vehicle (EV) technologies. It is a vertically integrated company that designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems in-house using our own equipment and factory.

Lucid Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Lucid Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 32.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lucid Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -393.98%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -20.4%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lucid Gr's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -9.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.69.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

