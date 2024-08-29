Forecasting The Future: 12 Analyst Projections For Hyatt Hotels

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $160.25, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. This current average represents a 2.18% decrease from the previous average price target of $163.82.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Hyatt Hotels. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Clarke Bernstein Lowers Outperform $178.00 $185.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $151.00 $141.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $150.00 $160.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $164.00 $168.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $120.00 $127.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $153.00 $161.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Lowers Neutral $158.00 $162.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $145.00 $155.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $164.00 $168.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $200.00 $204.00 Joseph Greff JP Morgan Raises Overweight $180.00 $171.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Announces Neutral $160.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hyatt Hotels. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hyatt Hotels compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Hyatt Hotels's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

All You Need to Know About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt is an operator of owned (4% of total rooms) and managed and franchised (96%) properties across around 20 upscale luxury brands, which includes vacation brands (Apple Leisure Group, Hyatt Ziva, and Hyatt Zilara), the recently launched full-service lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric, the soft lifestyle brand Unbound, the wellness brand Miraval, and the midscale extended-stay brand Studios. Hyatt acquired Two Roads Hospitality in 2018 and Apple Leisure Group in 2021. The regional exposure as a percentage of total rooms is 54% Americas, 22% rest of world, and 23% Asia-Pacific.

Financial Insights: Hyatt Hotels

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Hyatt Hotels's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.12%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hyatt Hotels's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.08% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hyatt Hotels's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 9.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.93%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Hyatt Hotels's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.08.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

