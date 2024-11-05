Forecasting The Future: 12 Analyst Projections For Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS) underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 7 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $569.33, a high estimate of $661.00, and a low estimate of $472.00. This current average has increased by 4.9% from the previous average price target of $542.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Goldman Sachs Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $661.00 $614.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $588.00 $565.00 Kian Abouhossein JP Morgan Raises Overweight $520.00 $472.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $575.00 $520.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $570.00 $555.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $614.00 $577.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $570.00 $560.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $575.00 $563.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $550.00 $525.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $560.00 $550.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $577.00 $548.00 Kian Abouhossein JP Morgan Raises Overweight $472.00 $464.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Goldman Sachs Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Goldman Sachs Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Goldman Sachs Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Goldman Sachs Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Goldman Sachs Gr faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.25% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Goldman Sachs Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.89% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.44%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Goldman Sachs Gr's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Goldman Sachs Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.69.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Odeon Capital Downgrades Buy Hold

