Forecasting The Future: 12 Analyst Projections For Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Eastman Chemical, revealing an average target of $100.5, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 12.55%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Eastman Chemical among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $107.00 $111.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $108.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $87.00 $112.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $106.00 $120.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $115.00 $125.00 Jeffrey Zekaukas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $76.00 $112.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $120.00 $128.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $90.00 $125.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $115.00 $123.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $99.00 $105.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $101.00 $105.00 John Roberts Mizuho Maintains Outperform $105.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Eastman Chemical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Eastman Chemical compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Eastman Chemical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Eastman Chemical's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Eastman Chemical's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Eastman Chemical

Established in 1920 to produce chemicals for Eastman Kodak, Eastman Chemical has grown into a global specialty chemical company with manufacturing sites around the world. The company generates the majority of its sales outside of the United States, with a strong presence in Asian markets. During the past several years, Eastman has sold noncore businesses, choosing to focus on higher-margin specialty product offerings.

Eastman Chemical: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Eastman Chemical's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.87%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Eastman Chemical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eastman Chemical's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.12% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eastman Chemical's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.21%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Eastman Chemical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.86, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

