Forecasting The Future: 12 Analyst Projections For Cigna Group

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $390.08, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $372.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $374.62, the current average has increased by 4.13%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Cigna Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ha Baird Announces Outperform $388.00 - Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $400.00 $384.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $400.00 $370.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $384.00 - Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $384.00 $372.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Buy $400.00 $385.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $383.00 $354.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Buy $385.00 $370.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $400.00 $380.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Announces Overweight $393.00 - Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $392.00 $382.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $372.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cigna Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Cigna Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cigna Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Cigna Group: A Closer Look

Cigna primarily provides pharmacy benefit management and health insurance services. Its PBM and specialty pharmacy services, which were greatly expanded by its 2018 merger with Express Scripts, are mostly sold to health insurance plans and employers. Its largest PBM contract is the Department of Defense, and it recently won a deal with top-tier insurer Centene. In health insurance and other benefits, Cigna mostly serves employers through self-funding arrangements, and the company operates mostly in the US with 18 million US medical members covered as of December 2023.

Cigna Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Cigna Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.28%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cigna Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.5%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cigna Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Cigna Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.8, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

