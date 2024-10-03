Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For T. Rowe Price Gr

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 5 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated T. Rowe Price Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $112.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $123.00 and a low estimate of $99.00. A decline of 3.26% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive T. Rowe Price Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $102.00 $106.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $109.00 - Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $108.00 $115.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Announces Underweight $99.00 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $113.00 $112.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $118.00 $123.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $112.00 $122.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $120.00 $121.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $107.00 $102.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $121.00 $120.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Hold $123.00 $121.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to T. Rowe Price Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of T. Rowe Price Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of T. Rowe Price Gr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of T. Rowe Price Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know T. Rowe Price Gr Better

T. Rowe Price provides asset-management services for individual and institutional investors. It offers a broad range of no-load US and international stock, hybrid, bond, and money market funds. At the end of August 2024, the firm had $1.612 trillion in managed assets, composed of equity (51%), balanced (34%), fixed-income and money market (12%), and alternative (3%) offerings. Approximately two thirds of managed assets are held in retirement-based accounts, which provides T. Rowe Price with a somewhat stickier client base than most of its peers. The firm also manages private accounts, provides retirement planning advice, and offers discount brokerage and trust services. The company is primarily a US-based asset manager, deriving less than 10% of its AUM from overseas.

T. Rowe Price Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: T. Rowe Price Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.65%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: T. Rowe Price Gr's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): T. Rowe Price Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.77%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): T. Rowe Price Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.63%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

