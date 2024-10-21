Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For Stanley Black & Decker

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 9 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Stanley Black & Decker and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $102.27, accompanied by a high estimate of $121.00 and a low estimate of $88.00. This current average has increased by 11.53% from the previous average price target of $91.70.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Stanley Black & Decker among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $104.00 $94.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $107.00 $94.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $104.00 $110.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $96.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $107.00 - Michael Rehaut JP Morgan Raises Underweight $88.00 $80.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $96.00 $86.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $94.00 $80.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $85.00 Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $121.00 $110.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $94.00 $82.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Stanley Black & Decker. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Stanley Black & Decker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Stanley Black & Decker's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Stanley Black & Decker's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Stanley Black & Decker analyst ratings.

Get to Know Stanley Black & Decker Better

Stanley Black & Decker Inc is a manufacturer of hand and power tools. The company operates in two reportable segments namely Tools and Outdoor and Industrial. It generates maximum revenue from the Tools and Outdoor segment. The Tools and Outdoor segment is comprised of the Power Tools Group (PTG), Hand Tools, Accessories and Storage (HTAS), and Outdoor Power Equipment (Outdoor) businesses. Geographically, the company generates revenue from the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Stanley Black & Decker: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Stanley Black & Decker's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.23%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Stanley Black & Decker's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stanley Black & Decker's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stanley Black & Decker's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Stanley Black & Decker's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.76. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SWK

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 B of A Securities Maintains Underperform Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SWK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.