Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For Procter & Gamble

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $170.18, along with a high estimate of $190.00 and a low estimate of $159.00. Marking an increase of 0.55%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $169.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Procter & Gamble by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Raises Neutral $160.00 $159.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $159.00 $159.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Announces Neutral $159.00 - Lauren Lieberman Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight $163.00 $163.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $174.00 - Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $186.00 $179.00 Michael Pohn DZ Bank Announces Buy $190.00 - Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Overweight $163.00 $174.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $179.00 $181.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $164.00 $157.00 Kaumil Gajrawala Jefferies Lowers Hold $175.00 $182.00

All You Need to Know About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Understanding the Numbers: Procter & Gamble's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Procter & Gamble's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.1%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Procter & Gamble's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Procter & Gamble's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Procter & Gamble's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.53%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Procter & Gamble's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

