Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For IAC

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $66.09, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. This current average represents a 4.59% decrease from the previous average price target of $69.27.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of IAC among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $64.00 $60.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $70.00 $72.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Lowers Buy $100.00 $105.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $64.00 $70.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Lowers Neutral $54.00 $55.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $76.00 $80.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Overweight $61.00 $66.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Buy $58.00 $56.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Buy $56.00 $60.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $54.00 $68.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to IAC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of IAC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of IAC's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into IAC's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on IAC analyst ratings.

Delving into IAC's Background

IAC is an internet media company with segments that include Angi (33% of total revenue), Dotdash Meredith (39%), search (14%), and emerging and other (14%). The firm spun off the narrow-moat dating app provider Match Group in second-quarter 2020 and the no-moat video software provider Vimeo in second-quarter 2021.

IAC: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining IAC's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.53% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: IAC's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -25.96% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: IAC's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.35, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IAC

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for IAC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.