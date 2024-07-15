Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For Gaming and Leisure Props

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $50.45, with a high estimate of $53.00 and a low estimate of $46.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.4% from the previous average price target of $50.25.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Gaming and Leisure Props. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $52.00 $47.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $53.00 $53.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $53.00 $53.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $53.00 $53.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $48.00 $49.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $53.00 $53.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $51.00 $51.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $51.00 $50.75 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $48.00 $47.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $46.00 $47.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $47.00 $49.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gaming and Leisure Props. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gaming and Leisure Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Gaming and Leisure Props's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Gaming and Leisure Props's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Gaming and Leisure Props's Background

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, or GLP, is a real estate investment property trust whose primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The GLPI's portfolio consisted of interests in sixty one gaming and related facilities, the real property associated with thirty four gaming and related facilities operated by PENN, the real property associated with six gaming and related facilities operated by Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Gaming and Leisure Props: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Gaming and Leisure Props showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.84% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Gaming and Leisure Props's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 46.38%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gaming and Leisure Props's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gaming and Leisure Props's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Gaming and Leisure Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.67, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

