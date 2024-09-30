Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For Franklin Resources

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 4 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 5 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $22.48, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average represents a 8.13% decrease from the previous average price target of $24.47.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Franklin Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $21.25 $23.75 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $20.00 - David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Lowers Underperform $20.00 $24.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Announces Underweight $20.00 - Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Underperform $23.00 $23.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $23.00 $24.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Hold $24.00 $23.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Underperform $23.00 $25.00 Etienne Ricard BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $26.00 $27.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Lowers Neutral $24.00 $25.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Hold $23.00 $25.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Franklin Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Franklin Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Franklin Resources's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Franklin Resources analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources provides investment services for individual and institutional investors. At the end of August 2024, Franklin had $1.681 trillion in managed assets, composed primarily of equity (36%), fixed-income (34%), multi-asset/balanced (10%) funds, alternatives (15%) and money market funds (5%). Distribution tends to be weighted equally between retail investors (52% of AUM) and institutional accounts (46%), with high-net-worth clients accounting for the remainder. Franklin is one of the more global of the US-based asset managers we cover, with 30% of its assets under management invested in global/international strategies and just as much sourced from clients domiciled outside the United States.

Franklin Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Franklin Resources's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.82%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Franklin Resources's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Franklin Resources's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Franklin Resources's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Franklin Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BEN

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold Dec 2021 BMO Capital Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Nov 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BEN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.