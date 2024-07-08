Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For Equitable Hldgs

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Equitable Hldgs (NYSE:EQH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Equitable Hldgs, revealing an average target of $44.36, a high estimate of $51.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.25% increase from the previous average price target of $41.36.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Equitable Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $44.00 $43.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $45.00 $36.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Buy $51.00 $46.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Neutral $43.00 $40.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $44.00 $46.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $43.00 $41.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $40.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $41.00 $39.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $46.00 $43.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $46.00 $42.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $41.00 $39.00

About Equitable Hldgs

Equitable Holdings Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. The company provides variable annuities, tax-deferred investment and retirement plans, employee benefits, and protection solutions for individuals, families, and small businesses. Its business segments include Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy. The Individual Retirement segment offers annuity products, the Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement services, the Investment Management and Research segment consists of diversified investment management, research, and related services, and the Protection Solutions segment focuses on life insurance products.

Financial Insights: Equitable Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Equitable Hldgs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.39% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equitable Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.04%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Equitable Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 11.49, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

