Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For Equifax

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Equifax (NYSE:EFX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $300.36, along with a high estimate of $340.00 and a low estimate of $275.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.89% increase from the previous average price target of $268.44.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Equifax. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Tong Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $307.00 $277.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $340.00 - Arthur Truslove Citigroup Raises Buy $304.00 $263.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $300.00 $273.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Buy $305.00 $265.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $300.00 $272.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $277.00 $246.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $290.00 $260.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $320.00 $305.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Raises Buy $286.00 $255.00 Scott Wurtzel Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $275.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Equifax. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equifax compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Equifax's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Equifax's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Equifax analyst ratings.

Delving into Equifax's Background

Along with Experian and TransUnion, Equifax is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States. Equifax's credit reports provide credit histories on millions of consumers, and the firm's services are critical to lenders' credit decisions. In addition, over 40% of the firm's revenue comes from workforce solutions, which provides income verification and employer human resources services. Equifax generates just over 20% of its revenue from outside the United States.

Breaking Down Equifax's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Equifax displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equifax's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equifax's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Equifax's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.17, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EFX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 RBC Capital Upgrades Sector Perform Outperform Jan 2022 Truist Securities Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for EFX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.