Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For Corpay

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Corpay, presenting an average target of $373.91, a high estimate of $425.00, and a low estimate of $320.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.39% increase from the previous average price target of $338.73.

A clear picture of Corpay's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $350.00 $325.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $400.00 $380.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $325.00 $275.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $415.00 $385.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $320.00 $285.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Raises Buy $425.00 $375.00 Mihir Bhatia B of A Securities Raises Buy $375.00 $344.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $385.00 $330.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $390.00 $350.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Raises Buy $375.00 $350.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $353.00 $327.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Corpay. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Corpay compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Corpay Inc is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Its suite of modern payment solutions helps its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings), and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in its customers saving time and ultimately spending less.

Breaking Down Corpay's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Corpay's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Corpay's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 26.86%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corpay's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 9.47%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corpay's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Corpay's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.51, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

