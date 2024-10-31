Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For Caterpillar

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 2 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $380.27, along with a high estimate of $500.00 and a low estimate of $285.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.27% from the previous average price target of $357.82.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Caterpillar among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Underperform $300.00 $299.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $500.00 $435.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $332.00 $349.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $445.00 $380.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $456.00 $399.00 Michael Feniger B of A Securities Raises Buy $434.00 $376.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $321.00 $338.00 Michael Feniger B of A Securities Lowers Buy $376.00 $385.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $335.00 $315.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Sell $285.00 $270.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $399.00 $390.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Caterpillar. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Caterpillar compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Caterpillar's future value.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Caterpillar's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the top manufacturer of heavy equipment, power solutions, and locomotives. It is currently the world's largest manufacturer of heavy equipment. The company is divided into four reportable segments: construction industries, resource industries, energy and transportation, and Cat Financial. Its products are available through a dealer network that covers the globe with about 2,700 branches maintained by 160 dealers. Cat Financial provides retail financing for machinery and engines to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Caterpillar product sales.

Caterpillar: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Caterpillar's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.63%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Caterpillar's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Caterpillar's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.18, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

