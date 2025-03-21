Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For IAC

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated IAC (NASDAQ:IAC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $66.3, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. This current average represents a 4.37% decrease from the previous average price target of $69.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of IAC by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Announces Overweight $60.00 - Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $64.00 $60.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $70.00 $72.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Lowers Buy $100.00 $105.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $64.00 $70.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Lowers Neutral $54.00 $55.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $76.00 $80.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Overweight $61.00 $66.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Buy $58.00 $56.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Buy $56.00 $60.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to IAC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of IAC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of IAC's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into IAC's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on IAC analyst ratings.

Delving into IAC's Background

IAC Inc is comprised of businesses including Angi Inc, Dotdash Meredith and Care.com, among many others ranging from early stage to established businesses. Its Dotdash Meredith segment consists of its Digital and Print businesses. Angi segment offers repairing and remodeling homes to cleaning and landscaping services. Care.com segment is a online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets and homes and for caregivers to connect with families seeking care services. Search segment consists of a collection of websites providing general search services and information, and a Desktop business, which includes business-to-business partnership operations.

Breaking Down IAC's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: IAC's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.5%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: IAC's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -20.11%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): IAC's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): IAC's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: IAC's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.35, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

