Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Fortrea Holdings

Fortrea Holdings (NASDAQ:FTRE) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 4 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Fortrea Holdings, revealing an average target of $28.7, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Highlighting a 19.9% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $35.83.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Fortrea Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $27.00 $31.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $30.00 - Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $26.00 $27.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $28.00 - Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Announces Hold $27.00 - Ann Hynes Mizuho Announces Neutral $27.00 - Justin Bowers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $28.00 $36.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $27.00 $33.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $31.00 $43.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Outperform $36.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fortrea Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fortrea Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Fortrea Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Fortrea Holdings: A Closer Look

Fortrea Holdings is a late-stage contract research organization, or CRO, that provides comprehensive Phase I through IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, and patient access solutions. The company works with emerging and large biopharma, medical device, and diagnostic companies to run their clinical trials as a functional-service provider, full-service provider, and offers hybrid trials. In 2023, Fortrea was formed as an independent, publicly traded company after LabCorp spun off its clinical development business, which it acquired via its purchase of Covance in 2015 for $6.1 billion. Fortrea has 19,000 staff members across 90 countries.

Key Indicators: Fortrea Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Fortrea Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.58%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fortrea Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -15.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortrea Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortrea Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.35%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fortrea Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.06. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

