Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Essential Props Realty

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $33.1, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $30.28, the current average has increased by 9.31%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Essential Props Realty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sheila McGrath Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $34.00 $33.00 Sheila McGrath Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $33.00 $32.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $34.00 $31.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Outperform $33.00 $28.00 Jay Kornreich Wedbush Announces Outperform $34.00 - Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $30.00 $28.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $33.00 $29.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $32.00 $31.25 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $33.00 -

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust. It is an internally managed real estate company acquires, owns and manages single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Essential Props Realty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 26.3% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Essential Props Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 47.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, Essential Props Realty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

