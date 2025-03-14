Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Danaher

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Danaher and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $262.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $285.00 and a low estimate of $240.00. A 8.57% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $287.12.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Danaher by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Arias Stifel Announces Buy $260.00 - Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Buy $265.00 $285.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $277.00 $299.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Lowers Outperform $258.00 $268.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $240.00 $280.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $240.00 $275.00 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Lowers Buy $260.00 $285.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Lowers Outperform $275.00 $300.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Buy $285.00 $305.00 Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $265.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Danaher. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Danaher compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Danaher's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Danaher's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Danaher

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Then, through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life science and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divestiture of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

Understanding the Numbers: Danaher's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Danaher's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Danaher's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.15%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Danaher's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.37%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Danaher's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.35, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

