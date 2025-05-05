Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For CryoPort

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $10.8, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Highlighting a 0.83% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $10.89.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive CryoPort. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $8.00 David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Richard Baldry Roth MKM Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 John Sourbeer UBS Raises Buy $11.00 $10.00 David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 John Sourbeer UBS Announces Buy $10.00 - David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CryoPort. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CryoPort compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CryoPort's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into CryoPort's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About CryoPort

CryoPort Inc is a leader serving the life sciences industry as a provider of integrated temperature-controlled supply chain solutions supporting the life sciences in the biopharma/pharma, animal health, and reproductive medicine markets. It operates in two reportable segments: Life Sciences Services and Life Sciences Products. Geographically the company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC), generating a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Understanding the Numbers: CryoPort's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CryoPort's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.97%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -34.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CryoPort's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -5.49%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CryoPort's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.94%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CryoPort's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.68, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

