Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Criteo

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $51.3, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. A decline of 3.02% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The standing of Criteo among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ygal Arounian |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $47.00|$60.00 | |John Egbert |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $46.00|$61.00 | |Brian Nowak |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $40.00|$44.00 | |Doug Anmuth |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $39.00|$48.00 | |John Egbert |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $61.00|$59.00 | |Alec Brondolo |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $68.00|$63.00 | |Brian Nowak |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $44.00|$42.00 | |Brian Pitz |BMO Capital |Raises |Outperform | $60.00|$48.00 | |Tom White |DA Davidson |Raises |Buy | $57.00|$53.00 | |Mark Zgutowicz |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $51.00|$51.00 |

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Criteo. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Criteo compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Criteo's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Criteo

Criteo SA is an ad-tech company in the digital advertising market. Its technology, allows retailer advertisers to launch multichannel and cross-device marketing campaigns in real time. With real-time return on investment analysis of the ads, the firm's clients can adjust their marketing strategies dynamically. It has two reportable segments: Retail Media and Performance Media. The firm also provides technology allowing retailers to effectively manage their ad inventories and improve yield optimization.

Criteo: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Criteo faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.34% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Criteo's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.86%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Criteo's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.77%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Criteo's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.18% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Criteo's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

