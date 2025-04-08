Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Cognizant Tech Solns

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 5 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $88.0, with a high estimate of $103.00 and a low estimate of $78.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.85% increase from the previous average price target of $86.40.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Cognizant Tech Solns among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |David Koning |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $78.00|$90.00 | |Daniel Perlin |RBC Capital |Maintains |Sector Perform | $93.00|$93.00 | |Kevin Mcveigh |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $88.00|$93.00 | |James Faucette |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $80.00|$85.00 | |Ramsey El-Assal |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $103.00|$95.00 | |Daniel Perlin |RBC Capital |Raises |Sector Perform | $93.00|$82.00 | |James Faucette |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $85.00|$80.00 | |Keith Bachman |BMO Capital |Raises |Market Perform | $94.00|$88.00 | |Kevin Mcveigh |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $86.00|$83.00 | |James Faucette |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $80.00|$75.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cognizant Tech Solns. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cognizant Tech Solns compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cognizant Tech Solns's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Cognizant Tech Solns's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Cognizant Tech Solns Better

Cognizant is a global IT services provider, offering consulting and outsourcing services to some of the world's largest enterprises spanning the financial services, media and communications, healthcare, natural resources, and consumer products industries. Cognizant employs nearly 350,000 people globally, roughly 70% of whom are in India, although the company's headquarters are in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Cognizant Tech Solns: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Cognizant Tech Solns's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.81%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cognizant Tech Solns's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.74%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cognizant Tech Solns's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cognizant Tech Solns's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.72%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.1.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

