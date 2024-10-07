Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Air Products & Chemicals

Analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $309.9, a high estimate of $365.00, and a low estimate of $280.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $288.60, the current average has increased by 7.38%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Air Products & Chemicals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $365.00 $305.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $281.00 $276.00 Duffy Fischer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $295.00 $290.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $330.00 $291.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $323.00 $300.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $340.00 $300.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $280.00 $240.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $280.00 $310.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $305.00 $280.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $300.00 $294.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Air Products & Chemicals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Air Products & Chemicals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Air Products & Chemicals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Air Products & Chemicals's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Air Products & Chemicals's Background

Since its founding in 1940, Air Products has become one of the leading industrial gas suppliers globally, with operations in 50 countries and 19,000 employees. The company is the largest supplier of hydrogen and helium in the world. It has a unique portfolio serving customers in a number of industries, including chemicals, energy, healthcare, metals, and electronics. Air Products generated $12.6 billion in revenue in fiscal 2023.

Understanding the Numbers: Air Products & Chemicals's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Air Products & Chemicals's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.6%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 23.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Air Products & Chemicals's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Air Products & Chemicals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.91%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, Air Products & Chemicals faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

