Forecast Of The Day: Visa's Payments Volume Per Card

Trefis expects the Payments Volume per Visa (NYSE:V) Card to increase moderately from around $2,520 in 2020 to $2,540 in 2021 while rising to $2,620 in 2022.

Card spending is strongly linked to global consumption, and we expect the numbers to pick up, considering the economic rebound following Covid-19.

Visa stock has underperformed the broader markets over the last 12 months due to lower cross-border volumes and a decline in the growth rate of payments volume. However, the stock likely has room for gains, as the economy reopens further.

