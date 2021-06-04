Forecast of The Day: Twitter's Revenue Per International User

What?

Trefis expects Twitter’s (NYSE:TWTR) Revenue Per International user to rise from about $11 in 2020 to $12.8 in 2021 and around $13.3 in 2022.

We expect advertising revenues to rise, driven by product improvements and higher user engagement.

Although Twitters International’s user base is at least 4x as large as its U.S. user base, monetization is much weaker, with average revenues per user being roughly a fifth of the U.S. number. As Twitter better monetizes international users, it could see its profitability and stock price rise.

While we think Twitter stock looks slightly undervalued, it is helpful to know how its peers stack up. Twitter Stock Comparison With Peers summarizes how TWTR compares against peers on metrics that matter. You can find more useful comparisons on Peer Comparisons.

