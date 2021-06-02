Forecast Of The Day: Nokia's Networking Revenues

What?

Trefis expects Nokia’s (NYSE:NOK) Network revenues to increase modestly from Euro 20.5 billion in 2020 to about Euro 21.1 billion in 2021 and Euro 21.5 billion in 2022.

While the expansion of 5G and IoT is likely to drive demand for the wireless networking business, competition is also strong, with rival Ericsson making more headway compared to Nokia in recent years.

Although Nokia’s Networking segment has lower margins compared to its Licensing operations, it is the primary driver of the company’s sales. If the business fares better than expected, it could help Nokia’s stock, which has largely missed out on the big tech rally.

