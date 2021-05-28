Stocks
Forecast Of The Day: Lululemon's Direct to Consumer Revenues

Contributor
Trefis Team Trefis
Published

What?

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) Direct to Consumer Revenues doubled from $1.14 billion in 2019 to $2.28 billion in 2020 and Trefis expects the number to grow incrementally to $2.51 billion in 2021.

Why?

Lululemon benefited from the demand for comfortable work-from-home clothing through Covid-19. Moreover, customers increasingly placed orders via e-commerce channels, helping Direct To Customer revenues. However, DTC sales growth is likely to moderate in 2021 as retail stores continue re-open post-Covid-19 lockdowns.

So What?

The DTC segment has higher operating margins compared to the company’s retail business and as the online business grows, it could bode well for Lululemon’s profitability.

