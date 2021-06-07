Stocks
Forecast Of The Day: Lowe's Revenue Per Square Foot

Trefis Team
Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) Revenue Per Square foot surged from $347 in 2019 to about $431 in 2020. However, Trefis expects the number to decline to about $420 in 2021.

The surge in 2020 was driven by the Covid-19 pandemic, as consumers spent more of their disposable income on home improvement projects rather than on vacations or dining out. However, with the economy re-opening post the lockdowns, Lowe’s sales could decline.

Lowe’s stock has fared well through the pandemic, rising by almost 50% over the last 12 months. We expect the stock to hold up, despite the possibility of a slight decline in sales this year, as the outlook for the housing market remains strong.

While we think Lowe’s stock looks slightly undervalued, it is helpful to know how its peers stack up. Lowe’s Stock Comparison With Peers summarizes how LOW compares against peers on metrics that matter. You can find more useful comparisons on Peer Comparisons.

LOW

