Forecast Of The Day: Lowe's Revenue Per Square Foot

What?

Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) Revenue Per Square foot surged from $347 in 2019 to about $431 in 2020. However, Trefis expects the number to decline to about $420 in 2021.

Why?

The surge in 2020 was driven by the Covid-19 pandemic, as consumers spent more of their disposable income on home improvement projects rather than on vacations or dining out. However, with the economy re-opening post the lockdowns, Lowe’s sales could decline.

So What?

Lowe’s stock has fared well through the pandemic, rising by almost 50% over the last 12 months. We expect the stock to hold up, despite the possibility of a slight decline in sales this year, as the outlook for the housing market remains strong.

See Our Complete Analysis For Lowe’s

While we think Lowe’s stock looks slightly undervalued, it is helpful to know how its peers stack up. Lowe’s Stock Comparison With Peers summarizes how LOW compares against peers on metrics that matter. You can find more useful comparisons on Peer Comparisons.

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.