Forecast Of The Day: Hyatt Hotels' Occupancy Rate

What?

Trefis expects the Hotel Occupancy rates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Owned & Leased Hotels to increase from 23% in 2020 to 48% in 2021 and 68% in 2022.

Why?

Travel is likely to pick up, with the increasing availability of Covid-19 vaccines and lower global Covid-19 cases.

So What?

Hyatt stock has more than doubled from its March 2020 lows of about $40 per share, trading at about $81 as of Friday. However, we think that much of the ongoing recovery is already priced in, giving the stock little room for gains in the near term.

