Forecast Of The Day: CSX Total Carloads of Merchandise Commodities

Trefis expects CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Total Carloads of Merchandise Commodities to increase from 2.53 million in 2020 to 2.74 million in 2021 and 2.83 million in 2022. Merchandise Freight consists of the transportation of chemicals & petroleum products, metals & equipment, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, agricultural & food products, and automobiles.

Freight demand has historically been correlated to U.S. GDP and we expect the economic rebound following Covid-19 to drive volume growth for the company.

CSX stock has almost doubled from its March 2020 lows of about $50 per share and now trades at near all-time highs. We think the stock has room for further gains, as volumes continue to pick up.

