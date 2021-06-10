Forecast Of The Day: AMD's Computing & Graphics Revenue

What?

Trefis expects AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) Computing & Graphics Revenue to increase from around $6.5 billion in 2020 to $9 billion in 2021 and about $11 billion in 2022.

We expect the gains to be driven by the company’s Ryzen and Radeon products with AMD’s 7nm chips likely further eating into Intel’s market share.

AMD stock has fared relatively well, rising by about 40% over the last 12 months, driven by strong demand for its chips. If the company’s

Computing & Graphics business – which accounts for about two-thirds of overall revenue – outperforms, the stock price could also rise further.

