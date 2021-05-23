Stocks
ABT

Forecast Of The Day: Abbott's Diagnostics Revenue

Contributor
Trefis Team Trefis
Published

What?

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) Diagnostics Revenue rose from around $7.7 billion in 2019 to $10.8 billion in 2020. We expect the number to rise further to $15 billion in 2021 although it is likely to see a decline in 2022.

Why?

The surge in revenue over 2020 was driven by Covid-19 testing. Abbott’s first Covid-19 test was approved as early as March 2020, and the company has launched multiple new tests since then. Sales are likely to grow further in 2021, although we expect to see a decline in 2022 as the pandemic recedes.

So What?

Abbott’s Diagnostics business helped the company’s topline and stock price grow through the pandemic, despite challenges to its core Medical Devices business. Abbott’s stock is up by about 30% over the last 12 months.

See Our Complete Analysis For Abbott Labs

 

While we think Abbott stock looks slightly undervalued, it is helpful to know how its peers stack up. Abbott Stock Comparison With Peers summarizes how Abbott compares against peers on metrics that matter. You can find more such useful comparisons on Peer Comparisons.

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABT MDT

Other Topics

US Markets Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Trefis

    Trefis is an interactive financial community structured around trends, forecasts and insights related to some of the most popular stocks in the US. Whereas most finance sites simply give you the facts about where a stock has been and what a company has done in the past, Trefis focuses entirely on the future.

    Learn More

    More from Trefis

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular