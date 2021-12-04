Forecast: Analysts Think Marvell Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MRVL) Business Prospects Have Improved Drastically

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's statutory forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Marvell Technology too, with the stock up 16% to US$83.59 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

After this upgrade, Marvell Technology's 26 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$5.9b in 2023. This would be a sizeable 50% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to turn into profits real soon, with the analysts forecasting US$0.69 in per-share earnings. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$5.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.38 in 2023. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NasdaqGS:MRVL Earnings and Revenue Growth December 4th 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Marvell Technology 30% to US$98.15 on the back of these upgrades. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Marvell Technology, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$115 and the most bearish at US$50.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Marvell Technology's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Marvell Technology's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 39% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 8.3% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 11% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Marvell Technology to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Marvell Technology could be worth investigating further.

