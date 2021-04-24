Forecast: Analysts Think Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s (NYSE:KMI) Business Prospects Have Improved Drastically

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

Following this upgrade, Kinder Morgan's eleven analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$14b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to jump 51% to US$1.21. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$12b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.91 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NYSE:KMI Earnings and Revenue Growth April 24th 2021

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$17.53, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Kinder Morgan, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$22.00 and the most bearish at US$14.00 per share. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would also point out that the forecast 0.6% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021 is better than the historical trend, which saw revenues shrink 1.5% annually over the past five years Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 8.5% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Kinder Morgan to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to this year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at Kinder Morgan.

Analysts are definitely bullish on Kinder Morgan, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including the risk of cutting its dividend. You can learn more, and discover the 1 other flag we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

