Forecast: Analysts Think Generac Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:GNRC) Business Prospects Have Improved Drastically

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Generac Holdings too, with the stock up 19% to US$327 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Generac Holdings' 13 analysts is for revenues of US$3.2b in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 29% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to leap 36% to US$7.66. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.46 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NYSE:GNRC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 16th 2021

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 24% to US$337 per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Generac Holdings at US$400 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$210. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Generac Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 29% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 13% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Generac Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Generac Holdings.

