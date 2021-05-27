Forecast: Analysts Think DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.'s (NYSE:DKS) Business Prospects Have Improved Drastically

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. DICK'S Sporting Goods has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a noteworthy 18% to US$98.40 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

Following the upgrade, the consensus from 19 analysts covering DICK'S Sporting Goods is for revenues of US$11b in 2022, implying a perceptible 3.0% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to nosedive 30% to US$8.53 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$9.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.21 in 2022. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NYSE:DKS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 27th 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for DICK'S Sporting Goods 22% to US$102 on the back of these upgrades. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values DICK'S Sporting Goods at US$142 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$53.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 4.0% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 4.6% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 10% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that DICK'S Sporting Goods' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at DICK'S Sporting Goods.

