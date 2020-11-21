Forecast: Analysts Think Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated's (NASDAQ:CORT) Business Prospects Have Improved Drastically

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Corcept Therapeutics too, with the stock up 32% to US$23.93 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Corcept Therapeutics' four analysts is for revenues of US$403m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a solid 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to shrink 6.0% to US$0.90 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$351m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.60 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NasdaqCM:CORT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 21st 2020

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 20% to US$22.47 per share. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Corcept Therapeutics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$30.00 and the most bearish at US$16.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Corcept Therapeutics' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Corcept Therapeutics' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 13% increase next year well below the historical 37% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.7% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Corcept Therapeutics' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Corcept Therapeutics.

