Ford's vehicle sales in China tumble 26.1% in 2019

SHANGHAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Monday that its China vehicle sales in 2019 fell 26.1% from a year earlier to 567,854 units, as the U.S. automaker continues to battle a prolonged sales decline in its second-biggest market.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company delivered 146,473 vehicles in China in the fourth quarter, down 14.7% year-on-year, Ford said in a statement.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Yilei Sun; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.