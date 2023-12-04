Ford's US vehicle sales slip 0.5% in November

Adds details, background throughout

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Ford Motor F.N posted a 0.5% drop in U.S. new vehicle sales for November on Monday, as the automaker worked to restart some of its key plants following a lengthy workers' strike that impacted vehicle production.

Ford reached a deal with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union in late October, ending an over month-long strike the company said will cost it $1.7 billion. Sales also fell 5.3% in October, although analysts said the Detroit Three automakers had built up inventory in anticipation of the strike.

Ford's CFO John Lawler said in October restarting the plants would be complicated after the deal, which UAW workers ratified in November.

The automaker said in November that all its affected plants had been restarted.

Sales of Ford's electric vehicles jumped 43.2%, to 8,958 units from a year ago, the automaker said on Monday.

Sales of its trucks slipped 2.8%, to 78,971 units, for the same period.

The company reported total sales of 145,559 vehicles in November, compared with 146,364 units last year.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.