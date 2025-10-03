Ford's US Sales Jump 8% in Q3: What's Powering Its Growth?

Ford Motor Company F sold 545,522 vehicles in the United States in the third quarter of 2025, up 8.2% year over year, extending its streak to seven straight months of sales growth. Sales of pickups and vans reached 313,654 units, up 7.4% from last year. Electrified vehicles, which include hybrids, plug-ins and all-electrics, totaled 85,789 units, up 19.8% year over year, accounting for 15.7% of total sales. For the first nine months of 2025, electrified sales hit 242,298 units, up 16.5% year over year, outpacing the combined electrified sales of General Motors Company GM and Stellantis N.V. STLA.



The Mustang Mach-E posted its best-ever quarterly sales with 20,177 units sold, up 50.7% year over year, while the F-150 Lightning achieved a third-quarter record of 10,005 units, up 39.7% year over year, maintaining its lead as America’s top-selling electric pickup.



Expedition sales surged 47.4% to 21,844 units, its best third quarter in 20 years, boosting segment share to 23% between April and August, nearly five points higher than a year ago. The Navigator gained 10.5% to 4,957 units, with year-to-date sales of 16,370, its strongest pace since 2007. The Bronco hit a record third quarter with 37,858 units sold, up 41.3% year over year, while the Explorer, America’s best-selling three-row SUV, jumped 33.3% to 55,000 units.



Ford Pro Intelligence software subscriptions rose about 30% year over year, with 815,000 active subscribers. BlueCruise hands-free driving surpassed 7 million hours, and in September, Ford began rolling out its first over-the-air BlueCruise update. Eligible 2022-2023 F-150 and Lightning models and 2024 Lightnings received BlueCruise 1.4, which adds features such as hands-free lane changes. Ford’s Mobile Service fleet expanded to more than 4,200 units, up 12% year over year.



Looking ahead, Ford will begin shipping the Explorer Tremor and F-150 Lobo in the fourth quarter. The Explorer Tremor offers up to 400 horsepower with off-road capability, while the F-150 Lobo debuts as a street truck with a lowered stance, 5.0-liter V8 and unique performance styling, broadening Ford’s performance lineup. F carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



General Motors U.S. sales totaled 710,347 units in the third quarter, up 8% year over year. Its EV sales totaled 66,501 in the third quarter. In the first nine months of 2025, General Motors' total EV sales in the United States reached 144,668 units, up 105% year over year. Its market share reached 17.2%, best since 2015.



Stellantis sold 324,825 vehicles in the third quarter, up 6% year over year, ending a run of eight straight quarters of declining sales. Stellantis' September sales alone surged 16% compared with last year. By brand, Chrysler deliveries climbed 45%, driven by strong demand for the Pacifica and Voyager. Ram sales advanced 26%, fueled by enthusiasm for the Ram 1500 with the HEMI V-8. Jeep rose 11%, highlighted by the Wagoneer’s 122% jump, while Fiat edged up 2%.

F’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Ford has outperformed the Zacks Automotive-Domestic industry year to date. Its shares have gained 23.4% compared to the industry’s growth of 12.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



From a valuation perspective, F appears undervalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 0.30, lower than the industry’s 3.45.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for F’s 2025 and 2026 EPS has moved up 2 cents and 3 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.