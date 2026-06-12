Ford's Recall Issue Continues to Grow: Here's What You Need to Know

Ford Motor Company F has issued a recall for 548,463 Expedition SUVs after identifying a defect that could cause the center console trim in certain 2018–2024 models to peel away, potentially exposing sharp edges. Occupants who come into contact with these edges may face a higher risk of injury. Per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), approximately 12.8% of the affected vehicles are expected to have the defect.



Per the recall filing, the issue stems from chrome trim on the center console separating or peeling from its underlying material, which can create sharp surfaces. The chrome components were produced using manufacturing parameters that did not meet the company’s specifications.



As of June 2, 2026, the automaker had received 34 reports through its customer call centers, 150 field reports and 4,634 warranty claims worldwide that may be linked to the condition. Ford is also aware of one crash and 65 injury reports that could be associated with the defect.



To address the problem, owners will be asked to take their vehicles to authorized dealerships, where technicians will inspect the center console and replace any units showing signs of bubbling or peeling chrome with updated parts that meet Ford’s standards.



Ford has already notified dealers about the recall. Interim notification letters are scheduled to be mailed to owners beginning June 29, 2026, while final remedy notifications are expected to be sent by Jan. 29, 2027. F carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Latest Recalls by Other Automakers

Stellantis N.V. STLA recently announced a recall affecting 1,076,999 vehicles in the United States after identifying a defect in the power steering system that could elevate the risk of a fire, per the NHTSA. The issue involves wiring connected to the electric hydraulic power steering pump, which may overheat and potentially ignite, even when a Stellantis vehicle is parked and the ignition is turned off. The Stellantis recall applies to certain 2021–2025 Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator models.



In May 2026, Lucid Group, Inc. LCID recalled certain 2024-2025 Air vehicles in the United States, per NHTSA. The recall was prompted by a potential inverter defect in Lucid vehicles that could lead to damage and cause a loss of drive power. Lucid would deploy an over-the-air software update to evaluate the issue and replace affected inverters at no cost to owners.

F’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Ford has outperformed the Zacks Automotive-Domestic industry in the last six months. Its shares have gained 7.8% against the industry’s decline of 11.4%.



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From a valuation perspective, F appears undervalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 0.33, lower than the industry’s 3.34.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ford’s 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved up 4 cents and 2 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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