Ford's quarterly U.S. auto sales jump 10.1% on pent up demand, easing supply

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

April 04, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

April 4 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N posted a 10.1% rise in first-quarter U.S. auto sales on Tuesday, fueled by pent up demand for vehicles and easing supply chain disruptions.

Shares of Ford rose about 1% in premarket trade.

Top global automakers reported a rise in first-quarter U.S. sales on Monday on the back of improving shipments to dealers, with the exception of Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T which continued to grapple with parts shortages.

Automakers have been able to get more of their vehicles to dealers and customers on time over the past year, after being hit by supply chain disruptions during the pandemic.

Ford reported first-quarter sales of 475,906 vehicles compared with 432,132 vehicles a year earlier.

