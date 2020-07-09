Ford's quarterly China sales rise for the first time in 3 years

By contrast, rival General Motors GM.N said its sales in China for the quarter declined 5.3% to 713,600 units.

Industry-wide vehicle wholesale sales rose 4.4% in April and 14.5% in May and are expected to grow 11% in June, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers has said.

In China, Ford makes cars through its joint ventures with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd 000625.SZ and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd (JMC) 000550.SZ.

In the United States, where sales have been hit by lockdowns and travel restrictions, Ford's sales plunged 33% during the quarter.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

