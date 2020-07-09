US Markets
F

Ford's quarterly China sales rise for the first time in 3 years

Contributors
contrast Reuters
rival General Motors Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Ford Motor Co said its China vehicle sales increased 3% in April-June from a year earlier, its first quarterly sales rise in the world's bigggest auto market in almost three years.

By contrast, rival General Motors GM.N said its sales in China for the quarter declined 5.3% to 713,600 units.

Industry-wide vehicle wholesale sales rose 4.4% in April and 14.5% in May and are expected to grow 11% in June, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers has said.

In China, Ford makes cars through its joint ventures with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd 000625.SZ and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd (JMC) 000550.SZ.

In the United States, where sales have been hit by lockdowns and travel restrictions, Ford's sales plunged 33% during the quarter.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F GM

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular