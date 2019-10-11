Ford's Q3 China vehicle sales down 30.3% y/y to 131,060

BEIJING, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co's F.N July-to-September vehicle sales in China fell 30%, as the U.S. automaker continues to lose ground in a prolonged sales decline in its second biggest market.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker's delivered 131,060 vehicles in China in the third quarter, Ford said in a statement.

Ford's sales in China fell 35.8% in the first quarter and by 21.7% in the second quarter.

It delivered around 421,000 vehicles in the first nine months of the year, according to Reuters calculations.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and John Ruwitch; editing by Jason Neely)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +010 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.