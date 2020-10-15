Ford's Q3 China sales rise 25% y/y to 164,352 vehicles

Adds milestone, GM sales, overall China auto sales

BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Friday said its China sales rose 25% over July to September from the same period a year earlier to 164,352 vehicles, attributing the increase to product launches and a localisation strategy.

The result represents Ford's second consecutive quarterly sales increase in the world's biggest auto market following almost three years of decline.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based firm makes vehicles in China through joint ventures with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd 000625.SZ and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd 000550.SZ.

On Monday, U.S. rival General Motors Co GM.N said its China sales grew 12% in July-September to 771,400 vehicles.

Overall vehicle sales in China grew 13% in September, 12% in August and 16% in July.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christopher Cushing)

