Ford's Q3 China car sales rise 25% y/y to 164,352 units

BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Friday that its China vehicle sales rose 25% between July and September this year from a year earlier to 164,352 units.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company said in a statement that the sales rise was driven by its new product launches and localisation strategy.

