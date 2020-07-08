US Markets
F

Ford's Q2 China vehicle sales rise 3% y/y to 158,589 units

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Ford Motor Co said on Thursday that its China vehicle sales rose 3% between April and June this year from a year earlier to 158,589 units.

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Thursday that its China vehicle sales rose 3% between April and June this year from a year earlier to 158,589 units.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company said in a statement that the sales rise was driven by "strong demand following the lifting of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions."

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular