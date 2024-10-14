Ford’s (NYSE:F) Shares Rise as New Explorer Proves to Be a Hit

Legacy automaker Ford (F) made quite a splash with the original Explorer, released back in 1990 to replace the Bronco II. And now, the latest version of its sixth-generation model has just emerged, to positive reports. The news was good enough for shareholders, who sent Ford shares up in Monday afternoon’s trading.

When Ford first released the Explorer, it actually got quite a boost from its appearance in the film Jurassic Park. The book called for Toyota Land Cruisers, but the film switched to 1992 Ford Explorer XLTs. Now, the Explorer has recently received some modifications for the 2025 model year that reports note will make it better able to compete with other midsize crossovers.

The V8 engine, for example, is out. Now, buyers will have a choice of a V6 or an EcoBoost four-cylinder, and that power will either be sent to the rear wheels directly or to all four wheels at once, as all-wheel drive is an option. Some more cosmetic modifications are also planned, including a larger grille and narrower LED headlights.

A Comeback for Ford?

While some might be questioning Ford’s ability to continue in a market such as the one it faces now, reports suggest that it may only be a matter of time before a turnaround follows. Goldman Sachs analysts recently downgraded a lot of automotive stocks but actually upgraded Ford.

Ford gained ground thanks to its improving software subscription rates, as well as its booming business in the Ford Pro market. With Ford pulling back on electric vehicle investments but not ruling them out altogether, Ford puts itself in a position to better compete in the current market and build some ground for a future market.

Is Ford Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on F stock based on five Buys, nine Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 2.11% loss in its share price over the past year, the average F price target of $12.82 per share implies 17.67% upside potential.

